Tillerson heading for confirmation as secretary of state

FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2107 file photo, Secretary of State-designate Rex Tillerson testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla. said Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, that he will support Tillerson despite reservations about the former Exxon Mobil CEO as the Republican lawmaker backed away from any challenge to the new president. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)