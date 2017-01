Transgender man: Catholic hospital denied my hysterectomy

Jionni Conforti poses for The Associated Press in his home, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, in Totowa, N.J. The transgender man has sued St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson, N.J., after he says it cited religion in refusing to allow his surgeon to perform a hysterectomy procedure he said was medically necessary as part of his gender transition. Conforti, had scheduled the surgery in 2015, but he alleges in the federal lawsuit that a hospital administrator then told him the procedure to remove the uterus he was born with couldn't be done because it was a "Catholic hospital." (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)