Trucker charged in 10 deaths; immigrants wept, pounded on truck

James Mathew Bradley Jr., 60, of Clearwater, Fla., left, arrives at the federal courthouse for a hearing, Monday in San Antonio. Bradley was taken into custody and is expected to be charged in connection to the people who died after being crammed into a sweltering tractor-trailer found parked outside a Walmart in the midsummer Texas heat Sunday, according to authorities in what they described as an immigrant-smuggling attempt gone wrong. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)