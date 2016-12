Trucker faces terrorist threat charge in Missouri standoff

This undated photo provided by the Platte County Missouri Sheriff's Department shows Khurshed Haydarov. Haydarov a trucker whose hours-long standoff at a Missouri rest stop snarled a freeway's traffic for miles heading into the holiday weekend remained jailed Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. Platte County prosecutors charged Haydarov with making a terrorist threat with what turned out to be a pellet gun. (Platte County Missouri Sheriff's Department via AP)