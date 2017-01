Trump eyes Cabinet vacancies, policy questions

In this photo taken Sept. 24, 2016, former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush are seen in Washington. Falling in line with tradition, Bill and Hillary Clinton plan to attend Donald Trump's inauguration. It's a decision that will put Hillary Clinton on the inaugural platform as her bitter rival from the 2016 campaign assumes the office she long sought. The Clintons announced their decision to attend the Jan. 20 inauguration shortly after former President George W. Bush's office said Tuesday he would attend along with former first lady Laura Bush. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)