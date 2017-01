Trump health pick gives Dems few details on health overhaul

In this photo taken Nov. 17, 2016, Judge Thomas Hardiman, federal judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit is seen in Washington. President Donald Trump has narrowed his choice to fill the Supreme Court vacancy to three judges and said he expects to make his decision in the coming days. The leading contenders, who all have met with Trump, are Hardiman, William Pryor and Neil Gorsuch, the person said, speaking anonymously because he was not authorized to speak publicly about internal decisions. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)