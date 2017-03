Trump idea to expand health care competition faces hurdles

In this Feb. 12, 2015 photo, enrollment counselor Vue Yang (left) goes over some of the plans available through the state health insurance exchange with Laura San Nicolas, center, accompanied by her daughter, Geena, while enrolling for health insurance at Sacramento Covered in Sacramento, Calif. Allowing insurers to market health care policies across state lines is one of President Donald Trump's main ideas for bringing down costs. While supporters of the idea cast it as a way to make insurance policies more competitive, critics say it's unlikely to result in more affordable plans and could undermine stronger consumer protections in states such as California and Hawaii. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)