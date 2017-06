Trump pans TV host’s looks, brains; Republicans plead, Stop!

From left, Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif., Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Mass., House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Rep. Susan Davis, D-Calif., Rep. Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill., and Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., stand with fellow House members to speak out against President Donald Trump's tweet about a female cable TV anchor during a news conference called by Leader Pelosi who earlier called it "so beneath the dignity of the president of the United States to engage in such behavior," at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)