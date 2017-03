Trump’s allies melting away on wiretapping claims

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., chairman of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism, confers with Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., the ranking Democrat, before the start of a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday. Seeking a response from FBI Director James Comey, Graham has warned that he will subpoena the Trump administration for evidence to back up President Donald Trump's charge that his offices were tapped by former President Barack Obama during the 2016 campaign. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)