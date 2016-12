Trump’s first campaign chief won’t take White House job

Air Force Gen. Carlton D. Everhart II, the Commander of Air Mobility Command, left, holds a binder with a photograph of Air Force One on the cover as he speaks to Navy Adm. Bill Moran, Vice Chief of Naval Operations, second from left, while arriving with other generals and admirals for a meeting with President-elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Fla., Wednesday. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)