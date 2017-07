Trump’s order: Bar all transgender troops from U.S. military

Rep. Joe Kennedy, D-Mass. (center) shakes hands with an 11-year-old transgender girl who goes by the name Blue, whose parent is an airman at Ramstein Air Base, after Blue and her mother Jess Girven (left) attended Kennedy's event in support of transgender members of the military, Wednesday on Capitol Hill in Washington. President Donald Trump wants transgender people barred from serving in the U.S. military "in any capacity," citing "tremendous medical costs and disruption." (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)