Trump suggests Iran shares some blame for extremist attacks

A man hands a child to a security guard from Iran's parliament building after an assault of several attackers, in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, June 7, 2017. Suicide bombers and gunmen stormed into Iran's parliament and targeted the shrine of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini on Wednesday, killing a security guard and wounding several other people in rare twin attacks, with the siege at the legislature still underway. (Fars News Agency, Omid Vahabzadeh via AP)