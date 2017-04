Trump targets visa program he says hurts American workers

FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2016, file photo, President-elect Donald Trump holds up Green Bay Packers jersey given to him by House Speaker Paul Ryan at a rally in West Allis, Wis. President Donald Trump heads to Ryan's congressional district in Wisconsin on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, facing low approval ratings and in the wake of his failure to fulfill a campaign promise to repeal and replace the federal health care law. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)