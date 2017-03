Trump tax bill would have been slashed by his plans

President Donald Trump listens during a meeting on healthcare in the Roosevelt Room of the White House Monday in Washington. MSNBC's Rachel Maddow host of "The Rachel Maddow Show" was at the center of the political media Tuesday with a story on Trump's tax returns propelled by social media. The White House pushed back even before the release of the documents Tuesday night, saying that publishing the information was illegal. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)