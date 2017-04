Trump, Xi meet again - in shadow of missile strikes on Syria

An anti-Chinese government demonstrator, left, is involved in an altercation with a supporter of the government, right, in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Thursday, April 6, 2017. President Donald Trump opens a high-stakes summit Thursday with Chinese President Xi Jinping, with the urgent threat of North Korea's nuclear ambitions and tensions over trade on the agenda for the first in-person meeting between the leaders of the world's two largest economies. (Michael Ares /Palm Beach Post via AP)