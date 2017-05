Tulsa leaders urge peace after cop acquitted in man’s death

The Rev. Joey Crutcher, father of Terence Crutcher, talks with the media following the verdict in the trial of Betty Shelby in Tulsa, Okla., Wednesday, May 17, 2017. Shelby, a white Oklahoma police officer, was charged with manslaughter in the shooting of Terence Crutcher, an unarmed black man. Shelby was found innocent Wednesday. At left is Leanna Crutcher, the mother of Terence Crutcher and at right is Crutcher family attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)