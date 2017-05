Tunnel with nuclear waste collapses in Washington state

In this July 9, 2014 photo, a sign warns of radioactivity near a wind direction flag indicator at the "C" tank farm on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation near Richland, Wash. An emergency has been declared Tuesday at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation after a portion of a tunnel that contained rail cars full of nuclear waste collapsed. Randy Bradbury, a spokesman for the Washington state Department of Ecology, said officials detected no release of radiation and no workers were injured. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)