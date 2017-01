Two GOP senators would let states keep Obama health law

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, accompanied by Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, to announce the Patient Freedom Act of 2017, a possible GOP replacement bill for the Affordable Care Act. President Donald Trump's congressional agenda has made a priority of repealing and replacing President Barack Obama's health care law. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)