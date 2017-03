U.N. says world faces largest humanitarian crisis since 1945

In this photo provided by the United Nations, Stephen O'Brien, the U.N's Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, addresses the U.N. Security Council at U.N. headquarters, Friday, March 10, 2017. O'Brien said that the world faces the largest humanitarian crisis since the United Nations was founded in 1945, with more than 20 million people in four countries facing starvation and famine. (Manuel Elias/The United Nations via AP)