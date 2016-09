U.S. cities increasingly dealing with messy goose poop problem

FILE- This May 29, 2012 photograph shows a woman eating her lunch while surrounded by a gaggle of Canada geese feeding along the banks of the Charles River in Cambridge, Mass. Traditionally, this is the time of year when two things appear in the sky: falling autumn leaves and honking Canada geese migrating south. But lately, thousands of the birds have been wintering over in Boston and other northern cities, creating a vexing problem: A single goose produces up to three pounds of poop every day. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)