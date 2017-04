U.S. missiles blast Syria base in retaliation for chemical attack

In this image provided by the U.S. Navy, sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) man the rails as the ship arrives at Naval Station Rota, Spain, on March 3. The United States fired a barrage of cruise missiles into Syria Thursday night in retaliation for this weeks gruesome chemical weapons attack against civilians, the first direct American assault on the Syrian government and Donald Trumps most dramatic military order since becoming president. The Tomahawk missiles were fired from warships USS Porter and USS Ross in the Mediterranean Sea. (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ford Williams/U.S. Navy via AP)