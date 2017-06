U.S. sets new visa rules for six mainly Muslim nations, refugees

In this Jan. 28 photo, protesters are surrounded by police officers and travelers as they pass through an exit of Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, after earlier in the day two Iraqi refugees were detained while trying to enter the country. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers will be key players in putting President Donald Trump's revised travel ban into effect on Thursday affecting visitors from six mostly Muslim countries. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)