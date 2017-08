U.S. to exempt journalists, aid workers from NKorea travel ban

A man takes pictures in front of a signboard showing the distance to the North Korea's capital Pyongyang and to South Korea's capital Seoul from Imjingang Station in Paju, South Korea, near the border with North Korea, Sunday, July 30, 2017. The United States flew two supersonic bombers over the Korean Peninsula on Sunday in a show of force against North Korea following the country's latest intercontinental ballistic missile test. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)