Ultimate sacrifice: Teen dies shielding cousin from gunfire

In this is a Spring 2014 photo Brookhaven deputy William Durr poses for a photo next to his police car in Brookhaven, Miss. Durr, a deputy sheriff of the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department, was killed Saturday as he reported to a domestic dispute in Bogue Chitto, a small community near Brookhaven. Authorities say a gunman went on a house-to-house rampage in rural Mississippi, killing several people including his mother-in-law and Durr. (Rhonda Dunaway/The Daily Leader via AP)