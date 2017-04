Under Trump, states may demand work for Medicaid

FILE - In this March 22, 2017 file photo, Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Seema Verma listen at right as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. Work requirements for Medicaid could lead to major changes in the social safety net under President Donald Trump. The question: Should adults who are able to work be required to do so to get taxpayer provided health insurance? (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)