Victim: Minnesota mall attacker emotionless; leaders urge ‘rise above’

St. Cloud, Minn., Police Chief William Blair Anderson and other officials hold a press conference Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, giving updated information on the Crossroads Center incident at the St. Cloud Police Department. A man in a private security uniform stabbed nine people at a Minnesota shopping mall Saturday, reportedly asking one victim if they were Muslim before an off-duty police officer shot and killed him in an attack the Islamic State group claimed as its own. (Jason Wachter/St. Cloud Times via AP)