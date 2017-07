White House appeals new travel ban ruling directly to Supreme Court

This Feb. 10 photo, Abdisellam Hassen Ahmed, a Somali refugee who had been stuck in limbo after President Donald Trump temporarily banned refugee entries, walks with his wife Nimo Hashi, and his 2-year-old daughter, Taslim, after arriving at Salt Lake City International Airport, in Salt Lake City. Ahmed meet his 2-year-old daughter, Taslim, for the first time. A federal judge in Hawaii further weakened the already-diluted travel ban Thursday by vastly expanding the list of U.S. family relationships that visitors from six Muslim-majority countries can use to get into the country. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)