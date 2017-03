White House resists GOP pressure, stands by wiretap claim

In this Feb. 28 photo, Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr, R-N.C. (right) and Committee Vice chairman Mark Warner, D-Va. (left) listen on Capitol Hill in Washington as then-Director of National Intelligence-designate Dan Coats testifies at his confirmation hearing before the committee. There is no indication that Trump Tower was the subject of surveillance by the U.S. government before or after the 2016 election, the top two members of the Senate intelligence committee said Thursday directly contradicting President Donald Trumps claims.Based on the information available to us, we see no indications that Trump Tower was the subject of surveillance by any element of the United States government either before or after Election Day 2016, Sens. Richard Burr, R-N.C. and Mark Warner, D-Va., said in a one-sentence joint statement Thursday afternoon. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)