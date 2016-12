White nationalists raise millions with tax-exempt charities

In a March 22, 2015 photo, U.S. writer Jared Taylor, author of the book "White Identity" speaks during the International Russian Conservative Forum in St.Petersburg, Russia. Taylor, a Yale University-educated, self-described "race realist" runs the New Century Foundation. The federal government has allowed four groups at the forefront of the white nationalist movement, including the New Century Foundation, to register as charities and raise more than $7.8 million in tax-deductible donations over the past decade, according to an Associated Press review. (AP Photo/Dmitry Lovetsky)