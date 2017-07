Witness aided in sketch of suspect in Indiana teens’ deaths

Indiana State Police Sgt. Kim Riley discusses the sketch released, Monday, July 17, 2017, of a man believed to be connected to murder of Liberty German and Abigail Williams last February in Delphi, Ind. The bodies of German, 14, and Williams, 13, were found a day after they were hiking near Monon High Bridge east of Delphi. (John Terhune/Journal & Courier via AP)