Nordonia kindergartner who lost part of leg has plenty of company on journey to healing

Matt Puma talks about his six-year-old daughter, Tessa, who lost her leg over the weekend to an infection she developed after having strep and then the flu. The Nordonia School District is having a "pinkout" Friday where students are encouraged to wear pink, Tessa's favorite color, to show their support to the family. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal) (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)