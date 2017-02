2 more suspects in fatal beating, robbery of Somali cab driver jailed in Ohio

This undated photo provided by the Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety shows Hosea Moore. Moore and King Edwards are in custody in Pittsburgh on robbery, conspiracy and attempted homicide charges in the Feb.21 beating of 31-year-old Somali taxi driver Ramadhan Mohamed. Mohamed died Feb. 24 in a Pittsburgh hospital. Two other suspects, Daniel Russell and Christen Glenn were also arrested for the Pittsburgh assault Sunday in Youngstown, Ohio. (Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety via AP)