Amazon plans pop-up store on Ohio State campus

FILE In this Feb. 3, 2015, file photo, employees prepare for the grand opening of an Amazon@Purdue store in Purdue University's Krach Leadership Center in West Lafayette, Ind. The internet giant Amazon.com Inc. plans to begin construction in spring 2017 of a 900-square-foot retail space in Columbus, Ohio, near the Ohio State University campus, where students can pick up books and other items ordered online. Amazon has opened similar stores at more than a dozen U.S. colleges and universities. (Joseph Paul/Journal & Courier via AP, File)