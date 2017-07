Case dropped against Cincinnati ex-cop in unarmed man’s shooting

FILE - In this Monday, June 19, 2017, file photo, Ray Tensing, a former University of Cincinnati police officer, listens to Assistant Prosecutor Stacey DeGraffenreid present closing arguments at his retrial at the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati. Amid protests and other local pressure, an Ohio prosecutor is pondering whether to try a third time to get a conviction of Tensing in a racially charged fatal shooting case. Tensing killed Sam DuBose, an unarmed black motorist, during a traffic stop that will have been two years ago on July 19. He has had two hung juries on charges of murder and voluntary manslaughter. (Cara Owsley/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, Pool)