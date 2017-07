Charges dropped in Ohio police shooting of unarmed black man

A protestor in support of Sam DuBose, trails a group of demonstrators marching in support of former University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing at the mouth of the Newport Southbank Bridge, Monday, July 24, 2017, in downtown Cincinnati. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters declined a third trial against Tensing in the shooting death of DuBose after two juries deadlocked on murder and voluntary manslaughter charges, claiming he does not believe the case can succeed. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)