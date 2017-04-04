Civil rights groups alarmed over retreat on police reforms

Associated Press Civil rights groups reacted with alarm Tuesday, while law enforcement organizations expressed relief, after the Trump administration signaled it may back out of federal agreements that compel several police departments around the U.S. to curb racial bias and excessive force. In a memo made public this week, Attorney General Jeff Sessions ordered a review of all Justice Department “consent decrees” that force police departments to overhaul their practices, saying, “It is not the responsibility of the federal government to manage non-federal law enforcement agencies.” Consent decrees, which are enforceable by the courts, were put in place by the Obama Justice Department in such racially fraught cities as Cleveland and Ferguson, Mo. A decree worked out under the Obama administration is awaiting approval in Baltimore, which erupted in riots in 2015 over the death of Freddie Gray in police custody. And an agreement is being negotiated in Chicago. Cleveland officials and the judge overseeing the consent decree there have said the memo will not alter a court-ordered agreement between the DOJ and Cleveland to reform its police department. NAACP President Cornell Brooks called the move by the Trump Justice Department “somewhere between chilling and alarming.” “Consent decrees are the means by which you provide a hedge of protection, civil rights and civil liberties,” Brooks said. “Why would our attorney general upend and undo that? This review and potential reversal represents a potentially catastrophic, life-or-death consequence for cities where citizens feel like they’re under siege.” Michael Nelson, president of the Cleveland chapter of the NAACP, said Tuesday that Sessions’ memo “is no more than politics being played out on the backs of victims of police brutality.” The chapter has long been critical of how Cleveland police treat blacks and minorities. But James Pasco, executive director of the Fraternal Order of Police, welcomed Sessions’ memo as “gratifying.” “If a consent decree is warranted, a consent decree should be imposed,” Pasco said. “But in a lot of places, decrees are punitive in nature and do absolutely nothing to improve the climate of the city.” He complained that consent decrees make police officers look like villains, when “the vast majority of police officers are performing heroically every day.”
