Cleveland kidnapping survivor Michelle Knight writing second book

FILE - In this June 26, 2014, file photo, Michelle Knight smiles during an interview in Cleveland. Knight, held captive and tortured for more than a decade in a Cleveland home, is writing a follow-up to her best-selling memoir about her ordeal. Weinstein Books said Tuesday, May 9, 2017, that it will publish Knights Life After Darkness: My Journey to Happiness. The book is scheduled for May 2018. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)