Cleveland serial killer has more time for potential Supreme Court appeal

FILE - In this Tuesday, May 10, 2011 file photo, Anthony Sowell appears in court in Cleveland. Cleveland.com reported that Justice Elena Kagan extended a deadline, giving Sowell until May 15, 2017, to ask the nation's high court to review his case. Sowell is sentenced to die for killing 11 women and hiding the remains in and around his home. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, File)