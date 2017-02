Court considers constitutionality of Ohio execution process

FILE In this November 2005 file photo, Larry Greene, public information director of the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility, demonstrates how a curtain is pulled between the death chamber and witness room at the prison in Lucasville, Ohio. Legal arguments over the constitutionality of Ohio's lethal injection process, and specifically the effectiveness of the sedative midazolam, are set to be heard by the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in Cincinnati, months before the state hopes to start carrying out executions again. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)