Dog takes over as tiger cubs’ ‘nanny’ at Cincinnati Zoo

In this photo provided by the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, a female Malayan tiger cub peeks out from between an Australian shepherd named Blakely and a large stuffed animal resembling a tiger on Thursday in the zoo's nursery in Cincinnati. The mother's maternal instincts didn't kick in after three Malayan tiger cubs were born Feb. 3, and the 6-year-old male dog provides snuggling, warmth and a climbable body. (Dawn Strasser/Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden via AP)