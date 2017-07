Elections chief says he’ll deny Trump panel some voter data

Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted drops off his early voting ballot at the Franklin County Board of Elections, Oct. 27, 2016 in Columbus, Ohio. Husted, who is a Republican and Ohio's elections chief, said Friday that he would only provide state voter information that is public to President Donald Trump's Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, and said he wouldn't turn over the last four digits of voters' Social Security numbers or their driver's license numbers, saying both are confidential. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)