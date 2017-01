Executioner tells court he was puzzled by Ohio inmate’s 26-minute death; Akron killer to be executed Feb. 15

FILE This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows Dennis McGuire, executed in January 2014 for the 1989 rape and stabbing death of a recently married pregnant woman. McGuire repeatedly gasped and snorted during the 26 minutes it took him to die using a two-drug combination. Federal Magistrate Judge Michael Merz in Dayton, Ohio, is hearing evidence in a weeklong trial over Ohio's newest lethal injection method using three drugs. Ronald Phillips, convicted of the 1993 rape and murder of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter in Akron, Ohio, is scheduled for execution on Feb. 15, 2017. (Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP, File)