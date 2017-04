Facebook killer takes his own life as police close in

Pennsylvania State Police look over a car as they investigate the scene where Steve Stephens, the suspect in the random killing of a Cleveland retiree posted on Facebook, was found shot dead Tuesday in Erie. Pa. Acting on a tip, Pennsylvania State Police spotted Stephens, 37, in Erie County, in the state's northwest corner, and went after him. After a brief chase, he took his own life, authorities said. (Greg Wohlford/Erie Times-News via AP)