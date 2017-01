Feds want security officer appointed in alleged ISIS case in Ohio

FILE This undated photo provided by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office in Columbus, Ohio, shows Aaron Travis Daniels. Ohio resident Aaron T. Daniels, accused of trying to travel to Libya to join the Islamic State group, was taken into custody Nov. 7, 2016, at John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Columbus, Ohio, and has pleaded not guilty to terrorism-related charges. In a Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, court filing, federal prosecutors asked a judge to appoint a security officer to handle classified information filings in Daniels' case. (Franklin County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)