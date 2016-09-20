Former House Speaker John Boehner joins Washington law and lobbying firm

CINCINNATI: Former House Speaker John Boehner has a new job, joining a prominent law and lobbying firm.

Washington-based Squire Patton Boggs said Tuesday the former Republican congressman will be a strategic adviser for clients and focus on global business development for the international law firm. It said Boehner won’t be a lobbyist.

“With Speaker Boehner joining our team, we’re better positioned than ever to grow our brand throughout the world,” Mark Ruehlmann, chairman and global CEO, said in statement.

The 66-year-old Ohio native served nearly 25 years in Congress before resigning last October. He is barred by federal law from lobbying for one year.

Boehner was a small business operator after earning a degree in business administration from Xavier University in Cincinnati.

He said that his new role will let him engage with leaders in business and government throughout the world as he continues his mission to help remove “government barriers to economic growth and job creation.”

The firm includes former U.S. Sens. Trent Lott of Mississippi and John Breaux of Louisiana and Boehner’s former House colleague, Jack Kingston of Georgia.

Squire Patton Boggs also said longtime Boehner aides John Criscuolo and Amy Lozupone will join the firm that already includes former Boehner deputy chief of staff Dave Schnittger and former policy adviser Natasha Hammond.

The firm has 1,500 lawyers in 46 offices in 21 countries.