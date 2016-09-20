All CATEGORIES
☰ Menu

Politics

Former House Speaker John Boehner joins Washington law and lobbying firm

By Dan Sewell
Associated Press

Published: September 20, 2016 - 10:16 PM
Pinterest Pinterest
Instagram

In this Jan. 5, 2011 photo, U.S. Rep. John Boehner, R-Ohio, who was elected House Speaker later that day during the 112th Congress, walks out of his home on Capitol Hill in Washington. The prominent Washington-based law and lobbying firm Squire Patton Boggs said Tuesday that former House Speaker is joining the international firm as a strategic adviser to clients, focusing on global business development, but won't be a lobbyist. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

CINCINNATI: Former House Speaker John Boehner has a new job, joining a prominent law and lobbying firm.

Washington-based Squire Patton Boggs said Tuesday the former Republican congressman will be a strategic adviser for clients and focus on global business development for the international law firm. It said Boehner won’t be a lobbyist.

“With Speaker Boehner joining our team, we’re better positioned than ever to grow our brand throughout the world,” Mark Ruehlmann, chairman and global CEO, said in statement.

The 66-year-old Ohio native served nearly 25 years in Congress before resigning last October. He is barred by federal law from lobbying for one year.

Boehner was a small business operator after earning a degree in business administration from Xavier University in Cincinnati.

He said that his new role will let him engage with leaders in business and government throughout the world as he continues his mission to help remove “government barriers to economic growth and job creation.”

The firm includes former U.S. Sens. Trent Lott of Mississippi and John Breaux of Louisiana and Boehner’s former House colleague, Jack Kingston of Georgia.

Squire Patton Boggs also said longtime Boehner aides John Criscuolo and Amy Lozupone will join the firm that already includes former Boehner deputy chief of staff Dave Schnittger and former policy adviser Natasha Hammond.

The firm has 1,500 lawyers in 46 offices in 21 countries.

Click here to read or leave a comment(s) on this story.



MORE IN NEWS

racewho21_zarembka_01 Karen Schiely - Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Marathon: Who’s Racing? A photo launched Amy Zarembka’s journey

Wherever Amy Zarembka goes, she carries a photo from five years ago in her planner.

vandals21cut_02
Vandals soak firefighting gear with suspected urine, damage Macedonia substation
Corrections and clarifications — Sept. 21
uapave21cut_1
UA program of peer advisers helping vets adjust to campus life
butts21cut_1
Obituary: The Rev. Dennis K. Butts Sr. of the House of the Lord
MORE IN NEWS >
 

MOST POPULAR

  • Main Blog Promo
  • Cavs Blog Promo
  • Browns Blog Promo
  • Indians Blog Promo
  • Beer Blog Promo
  • Fracking Blog Promo
  • High School Blog Promo
  • Zips Blog Promo
  • Akron Dish Food Blog
Prev Next