Former Ohio State football star arrested on weapons charge

In this Dec. 18, 2016, photo, Buffalo Bills defensive end Adolphus Washington (92) sacks Cleveland Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III (10) during the second half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y. Washington has been arrested in Ohio on a weapons charge. He was processed at the Sharonville Police Department and released. The Bills released a statement Monday night, July 10, 2017, saying they're aware of the situation and have been in contact with Washington. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)