Former state lawmaker Connie Pillich running for Ohio governor

FILE In this May 20, 2013 file photo, Ohio state Rep. Connie Pillich discusses plans to campaign for state treasurer with reporters in Cincinnati. Pillich became the third Democrat to join the 2018 race for Ohio governor Monday, March 13, 2017, joining state Senate Minority Leader Joe Schiavoni and former U.S. Rep. Betty Sutton. Pillich, an Air Force veteran and suburban Cincinnati lawyer, left office in 2014 after her third term and her unsuccessful attempt to unseat Republican state Treasurer Josh Mandel. (AP Photo/Al Behrman, File)