Friend: Ohio boy had BB gun, ran from police

CORRECTS NAME FROM TYREE KING TO TYRE KING - Columbus Police Chief Kim Jacobs holds up a photo showing the type of BB gun that police say a 13-year-old boy pulled from his waistband just before he was shot and killed by police investigating an armed robbery report, on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016 in Columbus, Ohio. Police say the boy, Tyre King, died at a hospital after the Wednesday evening shooting. (Fred Squillante/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)