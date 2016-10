From ‘Ohio of India’ to the real one for political lessons

In this Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2016 photo, Anil Yadav, one the political professionals from India participating in the University of Akron's new International Campaign Fellows program, speaks with other volunteers at a campaign field office in Columbus, Ohio. Fellows from India, Liberia and Brazil are taking and sharing lessons on U.S. battleground politics and grassroots campaigning through the program this fall. (University of Akron ICF Program via AP)